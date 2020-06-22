William Wendel

COVINGTON — William "Bill" Herbert Wendel, age 86, of Covington, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.

Bill was born in Decatur, Indiana, on Jan. 19, 1934, to the (late) Roy Jacob and Irene E. (Elsass) Wendel; a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War; a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Covington; was co-owner of Wendel Mechanical and owner of Covington Flea Market; lifetime member of the American Legion, A.B. Cole Post 80, Covington; best home brewer in Miami County: enjoyed camping and shooting guns; and was an "Inventive Hobbyist."

Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Marie Wendel; and siblings, Paul Wendel, Ruthie DeMars, and Marlene Lauber.

Bill is survived by his six children, Michael and Toni Wendel, of Piqua, Mark and Tammy Wendel, of Piqua, William "Billy" Wendel, of Covington, Marcia and Michael Scherer, of Piqua, Scott Wendel, of Covington, and Matthew and Jan Wendel, of Pleasant Hill; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, Jimmy and Jan Wendel, of Covington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial noon Friday, St. Teresa Catholic Church, Covington with the Rev. James Duell and the Rev. James Simons celebrating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington with military honors by the Veteran Elite Tribute Squad.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington.

If desired, contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital.

