SIDNEY — Willie E. Cox Jr., age 69, of Sidney, passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Hospice Unit.

He was born Aug. 26, 1950, in Smithtown, Kentucky, to the late Elmer Cox and Mabra (Thomas) Cox.

Surviving children include Willie E. (Melinda) Cox Jr., Jennifer L. Cox, Billy J. Cox, Brian K. (Jennifer) Vanover and Billie J. Cox; grandchildren, Heather, Malaki, Dane, Isaac, Marley, Oijibril, Cambry, Aidan, Allera, Damian, Dominic, Jacob and Bryson; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Mike (Cathy) Cox, James (Deanie) Cox, Joe Darrel (Polly) Cox, John (Renae) Ridener, Morville Cox, Walter Cox, Barbra (Jim) Hollars, Patricia Crabtree, Libby (Randy) Poe, Cathy (Frank) Gowen, Pam (Donnie) Cox-Hatfield, Lisa Cox-King and Judy Cox-Clark.

He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters Joy Ridener-Watson, Mary Ridener-Griffith, Lanny Cox.

Willie served in the United States Marine Corp and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a long time member of the Shelby County Bow Hunters and First United Baptist Church of Sidney, Ohio. He spent many years working in maintenance prior to his retirement. Willie was above all a man who loved his family and friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed fishing with his brothers, children, and grandkids. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and sharing stories. He adored spending time with his grandkids.

A memorial of life will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Pastor James Cox will officiate services at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral costs.