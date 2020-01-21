JACKSON CENTER — Willis W. "Willie" Metz, 86, of Jackson Center, passed away at 3:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima, Ohio.

He was born in Dinsmore Township, Ohio, on Jan. 9, 1934, to the late Charles and Sadie (Herring) Metz. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Becky Ann Grillot, two brothers, Roger Metz and Norman Metz; sisters-in-law, Sue Metz and Carolyn Dicke; and a brother-in-law, Dave Klopfenstein.

On Aug. 24, 1957, Willie married the former Lois Ann Schmidt in New Knoxville, Ohio, and she survives along with their two sons, Gary (Wanda Wildermuth) Metz, of Maplewood, and Bruce (Kim) Metz, of Jackson Center; a son-in-law, Andrew (Lori Counts) Grillot; six grandchildren, Jared Wildermuth, Melissa Martin, Cara (John Wilt) Alexander, Jodi (Adam) Alig, Amy (Kurt) Egbert and Vicki Grillot; seven great-grandchildren, Colin Wildermuth, Karter Martin, Kampbel Martin, Norah Alexander, Hugh Wilt, Addison Egbert and Leah Alig; a sister, Carol Klopfenstein; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Metz, Ken Dicke, Ralph and Joann Shroyer, and Dale and Sandy Kremer; and several nieces and nephews.

An active member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, Willie had worked as a stockman at Copeland Corporation for nearly 43 years. He was a member of the Jackson Center Athletic Boosters for many years and he and his wife were honored as Fans of the Year. Willie mowed side ditches for the Jackson Township trustees for 17 years and served as president of the Senior Bowling League. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan who enjoyed woodworking, farming, gardening, camping, fishing and playing dartball. He most especially loved attending the sporting events in which his kids and grandkids participated.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St. in Jackson Center and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 18280 Pasco-Montra Road in Jackson Center, where Pastor David Sanders will officiate a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Willie's memory, to the St. Jacob's Lutheran Church Elevator Project, 18280 Pasco-Montra Road, Jackson Center, OH 45334.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.