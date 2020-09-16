Willy Keykens

SIDNEY — Willy Frederick Keykens, of Sidney, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was 91 years old.

Willy was born in Borgerhout, Belgium, on May 3, 1929, to the late Frederick and Christina Geluykens Keykens. He was married to Maria VanWelt Keykens in August 1953, and she tragically passed in an auto accident during their immigration journey to the United States in 1959.

On Feb. 22, 2006, he married the former Ivolene Hicks, and she survives. Also surviving are son, Victor (Sheila) Keykens, daughter Josephine Keykens, and stepdaughter, Beth (Don) Slaven; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and sister, Joanna Butcher.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Victor, Alfonse, Amiel and Henrie; and sisters, Josephine and Lisette.

Mr. Keykens was a trusted and well-known, self-employed contractor in the Indian Lake area for over 50 years. He was a member of the Nazarene Church of Indian Lake, and completed several missions trips to the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Haiti, where he loved helping the people in those countries. He was a very talented artist, a prankster, and loved sharing stories about his beloved Belgium and his family. Willy visited his homeland only two times during his residency in the United States, and enjoyed sharing his native language (Flemish) with his family. He absolutely loved castles, and had the joy of owning The Bonnyconnellan Castle in Sidney for a short period of time, with the hopes of restoring it to it's natural beauty. Unfortunately, it was cost prohibitive.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service immediately following, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney. Pastor Stephen Smitley from The Valley Church, will be officiating.

