SIDNEY — Angels at the gate of heaven welcomed Wilma (Pitts) Heistermann, of Sidney, into the golden kingdom on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Wilma was born on June 29, 1939, in Sciotoville, Ohio, to parents Raymond and Thelma L. (Lowe) Pitts, who preceded her. Wilma was married to Howard Edward Heistermann, who preceded her also.

She was blessed with one son, Joe (Valerie) Heistermann, three daughters, Barb Teague and companion, Robert, Cheryl Heeter and companion, Mike, and Donna (Josh) Stewart; four grandchildren, Michael, Tasha (Josh), Gary (Sarah) and Amanda (Timmy); and nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Daniel, Payton, Riley, Alex, Seth, Alexceia, Adalynn and Julian.

Wilma was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Donald, and Robert and one sister, Margaret.

Wilma was employed at Jacks Snack Shop, was a child care provider to Aarron and Jennifer and retired from Sidney Clean-All. Wilma was an active member of the Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God in Sidney.

Her life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, 2745 Sate Route 29 Sidney, OH 45365, with Pastor Rodney and Angela Reynolds leading the celebration. All are welcome.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Donations may be made to Wilson Health Hospice, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365, in Wilma's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Heistermann family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.