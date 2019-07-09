GREENVILLE — Winifred "Freddy" Phillips-Spencer, age 92, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Parker Thomas and Ferne Lawrence; first husband, the Rev. Joseph L. Phillips; son, Joseph L. Phillips, and her siblings, Mary, Ferne Joyce, Bob, June, Hope and Faith.

Freddy was a long-time member of Family of God Ministries in Arcanum. She was a strong, devout follower of Christ always spreading the love and joy of the Lord everywhere she went. Freddy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whom her family and friends will deeply miss.

Freddy is survived by her husband, Bill Spencer; children, Linda (Mark) Guthrie, Sue (Joe) LeMaster, Nancy (Mike) Rucker and Jon (Debbie) Phillips; stepson, Gary Spencer; stepdaughter, Patricia Spencer; grandchildren, Joe, Josh, Megan, Sara, Dawn, Brandie, Tara, Anna; 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Family of God Ministries, 310 W. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Services will be officiated by Dr. Joe LeMaster.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Family of God Ministries.

Arrangements made by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.