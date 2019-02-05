JACKSON CENTER — Curtis A. Young Jr., age 74, of Jackson Center, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 3, 1944, in New York, New York, to the late Curtis A Young Sr. and Agnes Edward Young. Curtis married Tonita Jo (Browning) Young on May 20, 1965, and she survives in Jackson Center.

Also surviving are son, Curtis A. Young III, of Jackson Center; three grandchildren; one stepgrandson; five great-grandchildren; one stepgreat- grandson; sister, Margie Decoastas, of Dayton; and brother, Jim Young, of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Carol, one daughter, three brothers-in-law, a daughter-in-law, two sisters-in-law and one niece.

Curtis attended the Lakeview Moose, and AmVets of Wapakoneta. He loved watching TV, old westerns, "American Picker," "MASH" and "Hogans Heros."

There will be no calling hours. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Online memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.