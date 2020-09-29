1/2
Yvonne Noel
COLDWATER — Yvonne Noel, age 62, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 6:49 p.m. at Mercer Health from the result of a motorcycle accident.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1958. in Piqua, Ohio, the daughter of Thelma Irene (Cantrell) Dulin. of Troy, and the late Johnny H. Dulin.

Yvonne is survived by daughter, Shannon Boegel, and granddaughter, Raigan Briggs. of St. Henry; four siblings, LaDonna (Harold) Montgomery. of Bay Springs, Mississippi, Johnny (Janice K. Recher) Dulin, of Vandalia, Deborah Curtis, of Troy, and Rick (Catherine) Dulin, of Sidney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brother, Harley Dulin, sister, Kimberly Dulin, niece, Heather Courtney Dulin, and nephew, Joseph Lee Dulin.

Ms. Noel was a Houston High School graduate and graduated in the first class of 1980 from JVS as an L.P.N. She loved being a nurse, and was currently working at Briarwood Village in Coldwater.

Yvonne loved riding her motorcycle for the past 10 years, enjoyed fishing, building things from scratch, and was an incredible decorator. She also had a green thumb, and enjoyed planting flowers. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She attended New Horizons Community Church in Rockford.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct, 2, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Sidney, with Pastor Ken Meyer officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. In keeping with Yvonne's wishes, her body will be cremated following the funeral services.

Memorials to honor Yvonne may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed to family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
