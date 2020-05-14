Zachary Luthman
SIDNEY — Zachary Kyle Luthman, age 31, of Sidney, passed away May 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1989, in Sidney, to Tom Luthman and Regina (Hamilton) Luthman, who reside in Sidney. Zachary is also survived by his fiance', Rebecca Pardee, of Alabama; daughter, Kinzlee Luthman; stepchildren, Paizley Pardee and Zariah Pardee; sister, Major Amanda Redmon, of Sidney; nieces, Lila and Carmen; and nephew, Gavin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vince and Betty Luthman and Bill and Joanne Hamilton. Zachary was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. He was employed at Select Arc in Fort Loramie. He was a 2007 graduate of Sidney High School. He loved to fish, play video games and baseball. His family and friends called him the "Big Bambino". He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, and children, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at noon at Graceland Cemetery with the Rev. John Tonkin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Works, 130 N. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, in Zachary's memory. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
May 14, 2020
Our family will be praying for all of Zachs loved ones! I will always remember the many summer nights I spent playing baseball with Zach and watching the Big Bambino launch moonshots around Little League fields everywhere. We will miss you, Zach!
Matt Coberly
Friend
