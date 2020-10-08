1/
Zella Durrstein
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VERSAILLES — Zella Mae (Jackson) Durrstein, 103, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 5:05 p.m. at Versailles Rehab and Healthcare, Versailles, Ohio.

She was born Sept. 4, 1917, in Chester Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Clara J. (McAfee) Jackson. She was a homemaker and worked part-time at the Treasurer's Office in Wayne County, Indiana.

She was a member of Creston Methodist Church, Rainbow Garden Club, and loved to garden and crochet.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rudolf E. Durrstein; her brothers, Jack Jackson, and Russell Jackson; and her sister, Catherine Massie.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Clara and Ralph Keister, of Versailles; her grandchildren and spouse, Rudy and Rhonda Keister, Christine Douglas; great-grandchildren and spouse, Grace Ann and Kyle Coley, Ian Douglas; and her nephew, Garland Jackson.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Canaan Cemetery, Creston, Ohio. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are being handled by Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby County Animal Rescue Fund (SCARF).

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Canaan Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved