VERSAILLES — Zella Mae (Jackson) Durrstein, 103, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 5:05 p.m. at Versailles Rehab and Healthcare, Versailles, Ohio.

She was born Sept. 4, 1917, in Chester Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Clara J. (McAfee) Jackson. She was a homemaker and worked part-time at the Treasurer's Office in Wayne County, Indiana.

She was a member of Creston Methodist Church, Rainbow Garden Club, and loved to garden and crochet.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rudolf E. Durrstein; her brothers, Jack Jackson, and Russell Jackson; and her sister, Catherine Massie.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Clara and Ralph Keister, of Versailles; her grandchildren and spouse, Rudy and Rhonda Keister, Christine Douglas; great-grandchildren and spouse, Grace Ann and Kyle Coley, Ian Douglas; and her nephew, Garland Jackson.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Canaan Cemetery, Creston, Ohio. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are being handled by Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby County Animal Rescue Fund (SCARF).

