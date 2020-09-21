Zelta Fogt

MINSTER — Zelta M. Fogt, age 93, of Minster, died at Vancrest Nursing Home in St. Marys, Ohio, of natural causes.

She was born Nov. 10, 1926, in Pomona, California, to the late Harry and Elise Rader. In 1948, she married Marion W. Fogt, who preceded her in death in 2003.

Zelta is survived by her two children, Jerry (Lee Ann) Fogt, of Dublin, Ohio, and Diana (John) Farno, of Minster, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Wes (Angie) Farno, Kathy (John) Krehnovi, Amy (Kent) Wagner, Patrick (Betsy) Fogt, Kelly Fogt and Jordan Fogt. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Zelta raised her family in the Shiloh area of Dayton before moving to Minster in 2007. She retired after 32 years of loyal service to the United States Air Force as a civilian employee at Wright Patterson Air Force base. After retiring in 1980, Zelta traveled the United States in a RV with her husband. Zelta loved spending time in fellowship with her friends at church, first Shiloh Church and later in life St. Paul's in New Bremen. Zelta loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio. The family will receive friends between 10 and 11 a.m. with service at the funeral home to follow immediately. Burial immediately following at Shiloh Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Coldwater, Ohio.

