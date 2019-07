NEW BREMEN – Zoe A. Lane, of New Bremen, died Sunday evening, July 28, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Mercer County.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen with Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn officiating. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.