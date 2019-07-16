Agnes Denkinger passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 after a short, but courageous battle with leukemia. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Budapest, Hungary. As a little girl she witnessed the horrors of WWII, and in 1956 escaped Hungary during the Soviet invasion when the Hungarian Revolution was occurring. She emigrated to Wagoneer, Oklahoma and became a nanny until she moved to Los Angeles, California. It was here she met the love of her life, Bela Denkinger, and three months later they married. Agnes and Bela were married for 50 years until his death in 2007.

It was during this time they began their family. Their son, Bela, was born in 1964 and their daughter, Christina, was born in 1971. As a family they enjoyed many adventures, such as camping all over the United States, trips to Europe, ski trips to Big Bear, Mammoth, and Lake Tahoe and many other activities. Agnes was a homemaker, and also worked at Bank of America for over twenty years, but her most important titles were mom and nagymama (grandmother). Her world revolved around her two grandsons, Jonathan and Matthew, and she loved them with all of her heart and was always very proud of them. Agnes was a wonderful cook and her Hungarian meals were delicious. She was active at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital as a volunteer for over 10 years and was loved for her fun spirit and sense of humor. Agnes will be missed terribly for the caring and loving person that she was and will always be remembered for.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bela Denkinger. She is survived by her son, Bela Joseph Denkinger (daughter-in-law Karen) and her daughter, Christina Marie Denkinger. Her grandsons, Jonathan Bela Denkinger and Matthew Joseph Denkinger. Her sister Suzanna Peterson.

A memorial service is scheduled for July 19, 2019 at 1 PM at Eternal Valley Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks to make donations to the Leukemia Research Foundation at allbloodcancers.org.