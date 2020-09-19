Alan (Al) Glenn Derlighter passed away in Santa Clarita, CA, on Monday evening August 31, 2020, at the age of 59. Born in Cook County, IL on November 13, 1960, the son of Sheldon and Carolyn Derlighter. Al was the second of 3 children. He had many hobbies and a passion for life. He did well in school but was called a sociable student by many of his teachers. In junior high he played clarinet in band and at Kennedy High School he enjoyed playing football, graduating in 1978. He attended U.C. Davis, then Fresno State University. He became a locksmith and then owned two donut shops, later working for the city of LA. In 1987 he married Deidre Derlighter and secured his career at LADWP, later remarrying Kathy Baker in 2003, and settled in Santa Clarita, CA. Al was respected by many of his coworkers and retired in 2018 as a Senior Electrical Mechanic Supervisor, dedicating 31 years to LADWP. He devoted much of his time to supporting his family, hobbies, and faith, earning a Master's Degree in Biblical Studies, volunteering as Chaplin and feeding the homeless. Al is survived by his wife Kathy Baker; his daughters Robyn Rychwalski, Julie Derlighter, and Lisa Derlighter; his brother Mike Derlighter (Dawn Derlighter) and sister Kathy Derlighter; and his nephew Scott Stever. He will always be remembered by his passion and love for his family.



