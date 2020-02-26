|
Alan Jay Wax, a workers' compensation attorney and life-long resident of Southern California, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a one-year battle with cancer, on February 18, 2020, at his home in Valencia, at the age of 60.
Alan is survived by his father, Harold; wife, Debbie; children, Beverly and Deirdre; son-in-law Joshua; siblings, Jon, Pamela and Maureen. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Beverly.
Alan was born on June 9, 1959 in Los Angeles, California. He attended Taft High School then Pierce College before earning his BA from UCLA. After receiving his law degree from Glendale University of Law and, subsequently, passing the bar exam, he was admitted to The State Bar of California on December 11, 1986. Alan went into practice with his father, helping to build what would become the law firm of Wax & Wax in Glendale. He achieved the high distinction of becoming a certified specialist in the field of workers' compensation law. He met his wife, Debbie on December 3, 1990, and married the very next year on September 1, 1991. The birth of their two daughters, in 1992 and 1994, respectively, highlighted Alan and Debbie's idyllic marriage. He will be remembered by his family as having an indomitable spirit. Alan was an excellent golfer as well as a dedicated member of his church. A weekend rarely went by when he was not out on the links, or humbly practicing his faith, or at Gold's Gym working out with his daughters, or simply spending quality time at home. He was fond of his outdoor Jacuzzi, weekend barbecues and family outings. He was a generous, witty and hardworking soul who championed the rights of the working man and labored diligently on behalf of the California Applicants' Attorneys Association. He touched many lives and devoted himself to the service of others.
A funeral service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, at 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, California 91350. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alan's well-lived life