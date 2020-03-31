|
Albert Lewis Stock of Valencia, California was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He passed away at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020, just shy of his 68th birthday, after a brave and courageous two-year battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Bert was born on March 31, 1952 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to Lewis and Anne (McCarty) Stock. He spent his early childhood roaming the Hills of Grand Junction, Colorado with his siblings before his family moved to California in 1962. Bert graduated from Lynbrook High School in San Jose in 1970 and earned a degree in Business Administration at California State University, Chico in 1974.He spent his entire career working for the California Department of Insurance. In 1980 he moved to Valencia and was married to Tomoko (Yanaga) in 1985. Bert adored his three children – Kelly and Jeffrey (from a previous marriage) and Michelle.
Bert was active in the community and had a passion for bicycling, tennis, bridge, coaching and dog walking. He recorded his bike miles each year in a spreadsheet, often riding over 4,000 miles a year, and enjoyed many annual scenic bike vacations with friends and family. His lefty tennis game made him a fun hitting partner. He loved duplicate bridge, acquiring enthusiasm for the game after his mother, and played with his wife and close friends each week during his retirement years. He was Coach Bert for many youth sports teams in Santa Clarita over a period of nearly 35 years as he coached his children and grandchildren at AYSO soccer, softball, t-ball and tennis, and cheered on the sidelines for many, many games. He was a friendly neighbor and found comfort and conversation at the dog park with furry friends and their companions.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Tomoko, sisters Anita Fitzekam of Lincoln, Nebraska and Christina Miller of Frederick, Colorado, brothers Ronald Stock of Fullerton, California and Dennis Stock of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, daughter Kelly Lindell and her husband, Jeff, of Valencia, California, son Jeffrey Stock of Avon, Connecticut, daughter Michelle Brown and her husband, Jon, of Pacific Palisades, California and seven grandchildren who brought out the best of his playful spirit – Hailey, Nicholas, Adam, Katie, Griffin, Bennett and Jaclyn.
Memorial services will be held at a future date when all those who knew and loved him may gather together to celebrate his life.
Donations may be made to the or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Bert was a frequent blood donor for the American Red Cross. For those capable of giving blood, a donation in his memory would be a most special way to honor him during these challenging times.