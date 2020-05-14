|
Alexander John Erickson Jr., MD, ("Jack"), age 93, passed away on April 6, 2020 at home in Valencia, CA with his children by his side. Jack was born on May 29, 1926 in Scranton Pennsylvania, the son of Alexander John Erickson Sr. and Zohe Stokes Erickson. Shortly after birth, Jack's family moved to Maple Wood, New Jersey where he graduated from Columbia High School. After graduation Jack went to the University of Virginia where he earned his undergraduate degree and continued on to Temple University School of Medicine where he became a medical doctor specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
After medical school Jack served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant in Anchorage, Alaska where he had an opportunity to pursue his passion of fishing. Upon returning from his term in the Army, Jack took a Residency position in Miami, Florida where he met Mona Creamer of Eastpoint, Florida. They married in 1958 and settled in Toluca Lake, California where Jack practiced medicine at St. Joseph Medical Center. Jack's love and talent for his profession brought many children safely into the world during a career spanning 30 plus years. Jack was a devoted father to his three sons, Alexander John III, Paul Stokes and James Thomas through his life.
Jack retired from his medical practice and moved to Eastpoint, Florida (Mona's hometown) to be near her family and where they had spent many family summer vacations. In retirement, Jack had the opportunity to pursue his passions of fishing and gardening. Ultimately Jack returned to Valencia, CA to be near his children and grandchildren in his final years.
Jack is survived by his three sons, John (Barbara), Paul, and Jim (Ann) and ten grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Josh, Jesse, Nicholas, Danielle, Tyler, Ryan, Brenden, and Ian.
Pursuant to Jack's wishes his ashes will be disbursed over the Pacific Ocean. In lieu of flowers, Jack requested charitable donations to Providence St. Joseph's Medical Center, Burbank, CA.