Alfonse Alfred Avagliano of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Valencia, CA, passed away on May 10, 2020; he was 79. Al was born December 29, 1940 in NJ to the late Anthony and Josephine (Del Duca) Avagliano.



He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and is laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.



Al began his career with Prudential in 1965 as a computer programmer and systems analyst. He remained with the company for 40 years, performing various assignments around the world, retiring as an executive. He received a degree in business from California State University, Northridge.



Al is survived by his loving children Guy (Alison), Cathy (Mark), Patti (Dan) and his adoring granddaughters, Paige, Rachel and Laine. He also leaves behind a loving extended family, wonderful friends, a wife and his beloved Prudential family. Al will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.



Al is predeceased by his parents; brothers Peter, Joseph and Thomas and sister Louise.



Al loved to tell jokes and was a huge baseball fan…In his honor, please think of him when telling a joke or watch a ballgame and root, root, root for the Yankees!



