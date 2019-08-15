Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Danielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Danielsen


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Danielsen Obituary
Angela Danielsen, age 49, passed away on July 29th, 2019. She taught us how to walk through debilitating cancer with courage, grace and dignity. It was July 2013 that we got the first breast cancer diagnosis, and July 2016 that the terminal cancer diagnosis was made. She was a true friend to countless people, she helped thousands of teens with her teaching, and she touched our lives with love. Her volunteer work with Rotary Club, Michael Hoefflin Foundation and more showed her true character. She was a mentor for other teachers, having achieved 3 separate "Teacher of the Year" awards from 3 different schools. She stared cancer in the face and carried on with the magnificent F**K CANCER National tour whenever possible. There are only a few people who actually help people in life. Make a difference. Angela was one. She made a difference in her public and private life.
Angela is survived by her husband Jerry Danielsen, her sister Michelle Williams, Her parents Elaine Benthuys and Gordon Hayner.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00am. Real Life Church 23841 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cancer research charity.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.