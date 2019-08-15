|
Angela Danielsen, age 49, passed away on July 29th, 2019. She taught us how to walk through debilitating cancer with courage, grace and dignity. It was July 2013 that we got the first breast cancer diagnosis, and July 2016 that the terminal cancer diagnosis was made. She was a true friend to countless people, she helped thousands of teens with her teaching, and she touched our lives with love. Her volunteer work with Rotary Club, Michael Hoefflin Foundation and more showed her true character. She was a mentor for other teachers, having achieved 3 separate "Teacher of the Year" awards from 3 different schools. She stared cancer in the face and carried on with the magnificent F**K CANCER National tour whenever possible. There are only a few people who actually help people in life. Make a difference. Angela was one. She made a difference in her public and private life.
Angela is survived by her husband Jerry Danielsen, her sister Michelle Williams, Her parents Elaine Benthuys and Gordon Hayner.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00am. Real Life Church 23841 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cancer research charity.