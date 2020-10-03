Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ANGELA's life story with friends and family

Share ANGELA's life story with friends and family





She moved to Valencia in 1973 and graduated from UCLA in 1976. After raising her children she worked full time in various positions, retiring from Transamerica.



Angela loved to travel, especially off the beaten path, including destinations such as New Zealand, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, and the Panama Canal. Her greatest adventure was moving to Nepal where she lived for 17 years! In her retirement years, she made wonderful memories with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her children: Guy (Alison), Cathy (Mark) and Patti (Dan); grandchildren Paige, Rachel and Laine; siblings Kathryn Kovach and James Marino; countless relatives and cherished friends; and by Shanti, her loyal cattle dog, who was adopted by a wonderful family.



A virtual celebration of life is planned for October 17; email

Angela Lee Avagliano passed away on September 27, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born on September 30, 1941 in NJ, the eldest child of Antonina and Liborio Marino.She moved to Valencia in 1973 and graduated from UCLA in 1976. After raising her children she worked full time in various positions, retiring from Transamerica.Angela loved to travel, especially off the beaten path, including destinations such as New Zealand, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, and the Panama Canal. Her greatest adventure was moving to Nepal where she lived for 17 years! In her retirement years, she made wonderful memories with her grandchildren.She is survived by her children: Guy (Alison), Cathy (Mark) and Patti (Dan); grandchildren Paige, Rachel and Laine; siblings Kathryn Kovach and James Marino; countless relatives and cherished friends; and by Shanti, her loyal cattle dog, who was adopted by a wonderful family.A virtual celebration of life is planned for October 17; email TheActuaryGuy@excite.com for details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store