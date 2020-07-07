Anne Marie Schrock (Bidegain), a resident of Saugus, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26th, she was 80 years young. Anne was a Santa Clarita native born in Newhall and graduated from Hart High School. Anne was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Newhall, and enjoyed attending mass each Sunday with her husband Jack. Anne was called "Nannie" by her beloved grandchildren, whom she often talked to and spent time with. Anne enjoyed traveling in their motor home and loved camping in Bishop and Silver Lake, California, one of her favorite places. Anne was known for her quick personality, wise words, and a heart for those around her. Anne leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Jack a retired Los Angeles County Firefighter; and a daughter Jackie (James) Cooksey. Anne was "Nannie" to three grandchildren; Jeff (Maria) Cooksey, Brian (Nicole) Cooksey and Kelly Cooksey fiancé Camden Duzenack. Anne was also blessed with two great- grandsons; Jameson and Waylon and a great-grand daughter arriving this August. We will greatly miss her beautiful heart and love of family Funeral Arrangements: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 23233 Lyons Ave. Newhall Wednesday July 8, 2020 12 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store