Anthony "Tony" Alfred Di Tommaso Sr. age 87, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at his home in Laughlin, NV surrounded by his loving family.

Tony is survived by his sister Rosemarie Palus (Don); daughters: Patrice (Reed) Barnes of Lebec, CA; Charlotte (Joe) Ortega of Santa Clarita Valley, CA; Mary (Jim) Fasciotti of Ashland, MO; Genevieve Delaune of Tulsa, OK; sons: Richard Di Tommaso of Laughlin, NV; Tony (Gail) Di Tommaso Jr. of Quartz Hill, CA; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Frances, parents Harry and Julia and brothers Pasquale, Andy, Harry, and Mario.

Tony was born on October 27, 1931 in PA to Harry and Julia Di Tommaso and was one of 6 children. He served in the Army. Stationed in Korea from 1952 – 1954. In September of 1954, Tony married Frances Underwood and together they raised 6 children in Newhall, CA. He was a loving husband and father, always putting others first. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at OLPH Church for many years. In 1987 after working 25 years for Coke-a-Cola Food Division Tony retired and he and Frances moved to Laughlin, NV. He started Laughlin Coffee & Beverage Co with his brother Harry and became an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Funeral service and reception will be held at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church19606 Calla Way, Canyon Country on Friday July 19th at 11:00 AM with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to his favorite charity: (1-800-478-5833).