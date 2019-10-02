Home

St Euphrasia Church
11766 Shoshone Ave
Granada Hills, CA 91344
Arthur John Peterson


1921 - 2019
Arthur John Peterson Obituary
Arthur John Peterson Died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Aegis assisted living Granada Hills Ca. Art was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Dec 25 1921. He joined the Navy after high school during WW II as a machinist. He was proud to serve his country and continued later in life to help other veterans acquire the medals they deserved. Art was featured in a LA Times written by Sandy Banks about his efforts to Veterans as "The Medal Detector" Jan 6 2016. Art Retired from Hughes Aircraft after 25 years. Art and wife Mary loved traveling, gardening, and serving their community and church (St. Euphrasia). Mary sadly died in 2010. Shortly after her passing, Art moved to Aegis Living, Granada Hills, CA, where he thrived and continue his charitable life. Art adored the staff, food and activity provided. Art was the oldest of four siblings; he is survived by sisters Helen Wozniak, Wisconsin Carolyn Dabbah, Seal Beach Ca. Preceding in passing, sister Mildred Taillon, Oakhurst Ca. Funeral for Art will held at St. Euphrasia Catholic Church 11766 Shoshone Ave. Granada Hills, Ca. 91344. Thursday October 3rd. 1Pm
