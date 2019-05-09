Resources More Obituaries for Betty Mousel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty J Mousel

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty J. Mousel was born in Wisconsin on February 8, 1930 and passed away on May 1, 2019. She was a loving mother to five children, Sara Jane, Kayleen, Janell, Joseph and Heidi. She had nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a large community of friends. She will be missed by so many.

Hailing from a small farm in Wisconsin, Betty lived an adventurous life. She lived in Boise Idaho, Lompoc, California, and Little Rock Arkansas before moving with her young family to Germany. The years in Germany were formative for the entire family and many European customs have become a part of our family's cherished traditions. While living in Germany, Betty traveled independently to London, Paris, Scandinavia, and the former Yugoslavia. Later in life she returned to Europe several times to vacation in France, England and Greece. After returning to the US, Betty lived in Pueblo, Colorado, then Lancaster, California before finally moving to Santa Clarita where she lived for thirty years. Betty had a sharp mind and aspiration to use it. After she finished raising her children she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse, LVN and then studied to become a Registered Nurse, (RN). Determined to advance her knowledge and career, she continued to study and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). And yet she still wanted to achieve more and became a Public Health Nurse.

Professionally Betty worked as a nurse at Los Angeles County. Lastly she worked at Peter J Pitchess Detention Center. She was quite proud of being able to recognize an inmate who had a brain tumor and referred him for diagnosis and treatment. He later came back to hug her and thank her for her astute detection skills and caring enough to help. Mom had uncanny insight and her knowledge and experience in medicine made her the medical phone expert to her family and many friends.

Betty's nursing career was cut short when she became disabled from Guillain Barre Syndrome that left her partially paralyzed and frequently in pain. Betty endured this disease with an uncommon grace. Despite her limited mobility, Betty was able to continue to live independently. She had adaptive devices installed on her car so she could drive herself to her bridge games, AAUW functions, and run her own errands. Betty particularly loved attending her grandchildren's many sporting and artistic performances. She thrilled in seeing them compete and was always proud of their accomplishments.



Her love touched us all and forever ties us together. A celebration of life service will be held on May 18, 2019.