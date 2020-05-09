|
Betty Jean Machin, 92, passed away peacefully on April 19. Betty was born Betty Jean Lorenz in Denver Colorado on 2/23/28 to Theodore Thomas Lorenz and Rosemary Ferrick Lorenz. She was the oldest of two daughters born to Ted and Rose. Her sister, Kay, six years younger passed in 2019.
Betty was a longtime resident of Newhall. In 1961, she and her late husband John built their family home in the Happy Valley neighborhood. Betty was a homemaker and was active in PTA at Peachland Elementary. She served on the Election Board for many years. She loved to garden, play bridge and spend time with her friends.
Betty is survived by her 2 sons, John (Gale) Machin and Keith (Debbie) Machin, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
Betty is interred at Eternal Valley in the Garden of Peace. There are no celebration of life plans at this time due to the health restrictions for large gatherings