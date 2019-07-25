|
|
Betty Lou (Planck) Westcott passed away on July 16, 2019 in Flagstaff Arizona. She was born in North Hollywood California on August 6, 1930. She spent most of her early life in Newhall/Santa Clarita California. She spent many years working as a school secretary with the Newhall Elementary School District. In 1985, she moved to Flagstaff Arizona.
She is survived by her Husband of 70 years, Earl Westcott, her sister Regina (Planck) Moore, son Bill Westcott, daughter Terri (Westcott) Athey as well as seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Services are pending. Donations to your local hospice in memory of Betty Lou Westcott will be appreciated by the family.