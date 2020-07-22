Billie Louise Benz (91) of Newhall, CA passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 8, 2020. She was born August 7, 1928 in Council Grove, KS to Harvey Newton Brundage and Nina Lucille Buckley.

At age 2 her parents divorced. Her mother was unable to support her during the Great Depression and placed her in an Orphanage for some time, during which a lovely couple took her into their family in Fowler, CO. Maude and Waldo Emerson treated her like a princess from age 3 to 7 while her mother became financially stable and then went back for her.

Her mother moved her to California when she was 13. She fell in love with California and her late husband Frederick Peter Benz whom she met at age 16, and married at age 20 in 1948. They moved first to Bouquet Canyon in Saugus, CA in 1950 and in 1963 to Newhall, CA where she resided until her passing.

Billie was a 1946 graduate of Lincoln High School in Los Angeles, CA. She worked as a telephone operator in the late 1940's and early 1950 until her first of three children was born. She became a stay at home mom until 1966 when she graduated from the Continental Beauty Academy. She was a cosmetologist until she was 73 years old. Billie was always known for her big smile and infectious laugh! She had the clearest blue eyes.

Billie is survived by her 3 children, Robert Benz, Barbara Benz, and Judy Hertzog (Stephen), as well as 4 grandchildren, Jacob Benz (Tracie), Karen Glasgow (Mark), Kristina Blanco (Alex), and Sarah Anello (Anthony), and 7 great grandchildren, Ashley Glasgow, Adam Blanco, Chase Blanco, Zoey Blanco, Josephine Anello, Waylon Anello, Aurora Benz, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and half-brother Stephen Brundage.

Billie was put to rest near her late husband at Eternal Valley Cemetery in the Garden of Prayer in Newhall, CA on June 22, 2020.



