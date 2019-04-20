Home

Christ Lutheran Church Elca
25816 Tournament Rd
Valencia, CA 91355
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
25816 Tournament Road
Santa Clarita,, CA
Bonnie Lou Lukes (Krueger)


Bonnie Lou Lukes (Krueger) Obituary
Bonnie Lou Lukes (Krueger) passed away to the church triumphantly on April 7, 2019 at the age of 85 after an almost 3 year battle
with cancer.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She accomplished her dream of becoming a writer, having had 9 books published in her lifetime. She was also a dedicated Santa Clarita Food Pantry Volunteer. We will miss her quick wit and dry humor.
Memorial service will be held on May 4, 2019 at 10am at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 Tournament Road. Santa Clarita, California.
