Bonnie Lynn (Blakey) Macker, 71, passed away in Sherman Oaks, California on May 29, following complications from a heart attack.
Born May 3, 1948, in Los Angeles, California, to Blake V. and Barbara Blakey, she was a long time resident of Studio City, California.
A graduate of California State University Long Beach, Bonnie enjoyed an extensive career in television and film working as an assistant on The Outsiders and One From the Heart at Zoetrope Studios, Road Warriors and Showroom at Paramount Television/Picturemaker Productions, as well as Houston Knights and The New Mike Hammer at Columbia Pictures Television before joining M.R. Productions where she was Executive Director for TV/Cable Projects and Executive Assistant/Promotional Copywriter for TV/Cable Projects. She later redirected her career to the construction industry serving as Project Administrator for Tower General Contractors and Project Coordinator for Edge Construction.
Bonnie loved spending time with her family and took great joy in her lifelong friendships from Mojave High School, her college days, and her Bunny years at the Playboy Club on Sunset Boulevard. She was always willing to help others, adored animals, and gave generously to Toys for Tots and KJazz Public Radio.
Bonnie is survived by her mother, Barbara (Blakey) Stephens and husband John Stephens, of Newhall; her sister, Becky (Blakey) Briggs and husband Scott Briggs of Sherman Oaks; her brother, Blake V. "Patch" Blakey and wife Debbie Blakey of Moscow, Idaho; six nieces and nephews: Laura (Blakey) Storm, Christa (Blakey) Ryan, Jessica (Blakey) Trotter, Bryan Blakey, Jeffrey Briggs, and Michael Briggs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Blake V. Blakey. A private family interment was held June 20 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Santa Clarita, California