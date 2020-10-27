Bradley was born July 17,1951 in Los Angeles, California, to Irv and Betty Kasper, he attended Eagle Rock High School where he played Football and met the love of his life, Linda Burrows and graduated in 1969. Their love story started as high school sweethearts when she was 15 and he was 17. They were married on March 25th, 1972 starting a long, loving marriage until death do us part.



They had three wonderful children who grew up thinking their Dad was Superman. He always made sure everyone was okay and they knew if he was around they would be, because he'd make sure of it. His love for his family was a true gift. He was a man of strong faith active at Grace Baptist Church for many years raising a family who knew the Lord as he lived by example being a man of God. Recently he became an active member of Heart of the West. He is described by many as kind, a gentle giant, caring, friendly, always smiling, strong and handsome and an inspiration for us to all live up to. Having him around meant life was

full of so much adventure, surprises, advice, love and his sense of humor making everyone who met him smile. He spent quality time with his grandkids always going above and beyond to make time to share and connect with them. He was always introducing his family to new experiences and was never shy to step on the accelerator in life whether he was driving the boat, his motorcycle, the race car, or whatever his latest toy was and always taking his kids along for the ride! He loved fast cars, motorcycles and boats. As a family they rode motorcycles, they water skied, they scuba dove, they surfed, they camped, they cruised the open seas heading to the Channel Islands or Catalina where they'd have sea lions adopt their family to hang out. He loved the ocean and enjoyed camping at one of their favorite beaches, Refugio. He was an avid gym goer always staying active and fit throughout

his life. He competed in a number of sports from motorcycle racing to Strong Man competitions. He won the Strong Man competition at the local Frontiers Day, pulling trucks and lifting tons of weight named the Strongest Man in Santa Clarita. He could fix anything and loved spending time in his garage restoring old cars and motorcycles. It was his favorite place to spend the day.



You'd rarely catch him lying on the couch watching TV. He was usually working on something, fixing something or getting something ready for his next adventure. He had an entrepreneurial spirit which he followed for most of his working life, with few exceptions including his stint as a UPS driver and climbing telephone poles as a Cable installer for a short time. He did whatever he had to do to provide and support his family starting his own businesses, Kasper's Pool Service, Canyon Rubbish Company and

finally Riptide Pool Service which he did into retirement.



Bradley Kasper lived a very full life in the short time he was on this earth making friends everywhere he went leaving a legacy that will not soon be forgotten. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003 and has undergone every treatment fighting for 17 years. Good thing he was so strong to be around for those 17 years despite numerous times being told he wouldn't be here much longer.



He passed away on October 22nd, 2020 at 4:25 pm exactly like he wanted. At home, peacefully in his own bed with his family surrounding him telling him how much they loved him. They were there with him when he took his last breath and his spirit went to heaven.



Survived by his wife Linda Kasper, daughters Rachel Cosgrove and Heather Osborn, son Adam Kasper, sons-in-law Alwyn Cosgrove and Brent Osborn, grandchildren Marie and John Osborn, sister Lynne Kasper, brothers Jeff Kasper and Gary Kasper and nieces and nephews, Joy Kasper, Grace Kasper, Holly Buus and Jim Maricich.



The close family are having an in person memorial service on Wednesday at 1pm that will be streamed live. You can join the service on the link on this event - https://fb.me/e/3zIz6hqnX

