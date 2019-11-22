|
|
Brent Dewitt Fisher long time resident of Santa Clarita passed away in Houston, Texas, on October 21, 2019, after being in a coma for 18 days. He was 52 years old. Born to Kent and Bonnie (Sale) Fisher on September 1, 1967 in Panorama City, California, Brent grew up in Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Saugus High School in 1986.
Brent loved music, and working with his hands. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, and making others laugh. Brent moved to Texas with his former spouse, Estrella, where they purchased a home in Lake Jackson, and Brent worked for a power company, The Mundy Companies in Houston. Most recently, Brent had renovated his mother's kitchen and several bathrooms as well as begun making cherished woodworking gifts for his children.
Brent is survived by his children, Matthew (29), Ashley (28), Makenna (22) and his grandchildren, Joseph "JJ" (8) Kali (6) Casey (2) and Baby Fisher due soon; Mother, Bonnie; Father, Kent and step-mother, Denise; sisters, Karen (Victor), Shannon, Kristin (Andrew), Stacy (Kris); nephews Jeremy, Cameron and Luke; nieces, Emma and Abby, his extended family and beloved friends.
Family and friends are gathering for a memorial service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 3:00 pm at Bouquet Canyon Church located at 27000 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.