Bret Raymond Baker, 38, of Castaic, CA passed away the morning of January 17, 2020. Bret was born December 10, 1981 in Osage Beach, Missouri to Bruce and Kathy Baker. A few years later he moved to California, living in both the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. He attended St John the Baptist De La Salle School and Bishop Alemany High School where he played multiple sports, his favorite being baseball, which he excelled in. Bret worked in construction and was a respected drill rig operator for Calex Engineering, working his way up through the company to a job which he mastered and loved. His favorite role however, was being an uncle to his nephews Bennett and Everett and niece Emily.
Bret is survived by his parents Kathy and Bruce, sisters Amber (Alex) and Catie (Chad), nephews, niece, many family members and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents Ken and Ruth Ann Carlson, Fred and Louise Baker, and his Aunt Mary Lou Waltrip.
Bret will be remembered for his kind heart and funny personality. Anyone who met Bret considered him a friend and he will be greatly missed.