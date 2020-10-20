Brian Cianessi, 42, of Valencia, California, passed away suddenly on October 4, 2020 of a pulmonary embolism in The Woodlands, Texas.



A service will be held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, California on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM.



Brian was born in Van Nuys, CA to George and Lora (Miller) Cianessi on October 14, 1977. He went to school at Meadows Elementary School, Placerita Jr. High, Hart High School Class of 1995 and College of the Canyons. He married his high school sweetheart Rebecca Anne Skyler on the beach in 2003. He worked as a Computer Analyst for the Los Angeles County Superior Court for 22 years. In Texas he worked for the Montgomery County Library System for 18 months. At Hart High School he was Captain of the Swim Team his Senior Year and a Lifeguard at Hurricane Harbor. As a proud father of three, he was involved in the Cub Scouts, Valencia Hills Swim Team, basketball and soccer with his children.



Brian is preceded in death by this beloved mother Lora Louise Cianessi. He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Becky, his children Hayden Russell (13), Georgia Elizabeth (13) and Benjamin Brian (8), his sister Cristine Marie Brown, brother in law Daniel Brown, his niece Madeline and nephew Parker, and his father George Albert Cianessi.



Brian's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who have reached out during this time.









