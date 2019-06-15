Services United Methodist Church 25718 McBean Pky Valencia, CA 91355 Memorial service 3:00 PM Valencia United Methodist Church 25718 McBean Parkway Santa Clarita , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for CARL BOYER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CARL BOYER

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Former Santa Clarita Mayor Carl Boyer 3rd was a community leader, humanitarian, author, world respected genealogist and devoted family man. Born September 22, 1937 in Philadelphia, he succumbed to cancer on May 29, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Carl's community involvement began locally when he and his wife Chris moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1966. A history and government teacher at San Fernando High School, he found many opportunities to serve. First, with his own neighborhood home owners association where he experienced the challenges of dealing with a county government then expanded his service to include The Board of Trustees for College of the Canyons and the former Castaic Lake Water Agency Board.

As his community service continued, Carl continued to experience the frustrations of working with a county seat 35 miles away. In 1976 and 1978 he spearheaded breakaway efforts to form Canyon County. While local voters approved this effort, the rest of the County of Los Angeles voted not to let go of the SCV.

Undeterred, Carl began to pursue cityhood for the Santa Clarita Valley. He chaired the City of Santa Clarita Formation Committee until he decided to run for a seat on the City Council. In 1987 Carl was elected to the first City Council of the City of Santa Clarita.

As a council member from 1987 to 1998 and mayor in 1991 and 1996, Carl was instrumental in setting up the first systems of local government. He believed in the people's right to make decisions for themselves, and he worked hard to create a government that was open, accessible and responsive. He never sought higher office; he believed the highest office is the one that helps make the decisions that affect people's daily lives.

Teaching and inspiring people was paramount to Carl. He was devoted to the process of preparing young people for their futures. When he saw a student with a particular gift, he personally encouraged that student to fulfill his or her potential.

In 1994 Carl and Chris found themselves with the opportunity to be involved with the organization Healing The Children, a Santa Clarita based charity that provided life-saving medical treatments for young children around the world that wasn't available to them in their home countries. Carl and Chris's role as foster parents began with a bright two-year- old girl from Russia and over the next 15 years they fostered 11 International children. In 2010 they became foster parents for the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, specializing in children with unique medical needs until 2016.

Their involvement with Healing The Children expanded to include medical missions to Ecuador with teams of doctors and nurses that performed mostly eye and cleft palate

surgeries. As the administrator, Carl organized and led these mission trips, ultimately helping hundreds of families living in the Amazon jungle.

Throughout his life Carl was passionate about traveling and seeing the world. At last count Carl had visited 165 countries on all seven continents, many with his wife and daughters and many more with his also adventurous travel buddy Bob Geiman.

Carl's life goal was simple but profound: He wanted to be a useful member of society.

Carl is survived by his three daughters, Michele Boyer of Seattle, Denise Johnson of Santa Clarita, and Danielle Vermillion of Houston: and by his three grandchildren, Kylen Plummer (Denise) and Riana and Aidan (Danielle). Carl was predeceased by his wife Chris in 2018 after 55 years of marriage.

A public memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22nd at Carl and his family's home church of over 40 years: the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages support for Project Chacocente, a charity in Nicaragua that he and Chris supported for many years.

