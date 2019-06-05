After a long life of laughter, friendship, and sass, Carole Stanzione left the material world to join her baby sister and friends in a place of peace. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1940, Carole lived in many places across the US, touching the hearts of others and hugging trees along the way. She found her home in Valencia, California, where she lived for the last 40 years of her life.

Carole worked at Six Flags Magic Mountain for over 30 years as a Wardrobe Supervisor, creating costumes for their shows and parades. Many have seen her work during FrightFest, the Batman show, and on the Looney Tunes characters.

Carole will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lisa Canepa and husband Tony; daughter, Marla Brown and husband Timothy; grandchildren, Dylan Canepa, Kayla Canepa, Ethan Brown, Elle Brown, Alexa Canepa, and Evan Brown; nieces, Tracy Bumgarner and Brett Bumgarner, and her extended family and many friends.

She is admired by all who knew her; a woman with a heart of gold, an amazing cook, and a home that welcomed everyone. Carole will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a donation made in her name to the Guide Dogs of America, Sylmar, would be appreciated as she was dedicated to bettering the lives of others.

Services will be held on Friday, June 7th at 2pm St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 24901 Orchard Village Rd - Valencia Read More Listen to Obituary