Carolyn "Sue" Sneed was born January 27, 1938 in Hartford, AR. She grew up in Whittier, CA. In 1959, Sue married Mendell Sneed. They moved to the Saugus area in 1963.



Sue began working at Emblem School as a noontime assistant, working her way up to a supervisor for SCV Food Services Agency. She retired at the age of 72. Her love for her family, kind heart and sense of humor are among the cherished qualities we'll miss.



Sue passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arval and Beulah Tanner, her husband Mendell, brother Donald Tanner and parents-in-law Earl and Pearl Sneed. She is survived by her children Joy (Les) Nunes, Terri (Mike) Rowbotham, and Gary Sneed. She was "Nonny" to 5 grandchildren: Brian (Jennifer) Nunes, Breana (Bill) Turner , Kelsey (Joe) Johnson, Trent (Madeline)Sneed and Brant (Haley) Rowbotham and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Norma (Chuck) Bunch and Karen Tanner, nieces and nephews and her best friend of many years Charlene Mares. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



