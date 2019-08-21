|
|
Charles Foster Snelling, "Chuck" passed away peacefully August 5, 2019. The second child of five, he was born to Margaret and Leslie Snelling in Los Angeles. After graduating from San Fernando High School he enlisted in the Navy serving in the Korean Conflict. Much of this time he was stationed in Japan. At an early age he had a passion for flying and got his private license. Tippy, his dog was his most enthusiastic passenger and was always ready to go. Later he earned a commercial license and joined the Civil Air Patrol where he flew search and rescue missions.
In 1956 he met and married Goldie Trowbridge in Santa Monica. They had two children Glori Ann and Daniel Mark. Danny preceded him in death.
During his career he worked for both the City and County of Los Angeles as a building inspector. Chuck loved the Lord and later in life as he was able, he assisted the prison Chaplin at Wayside.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Goldie and daughter Glori Ann of Golden Valley, Az. Surviving also are his grandchildren Austen and Genevieve Blanchard, sister, Nancy and husband Norman Edwards, sister-in-law Glenda Page and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Baptist, Santa Clarita at 11:00a.m. on August 28, 2019.