|
|
Charles Richard Armstrong died peacefully at home in Valencia, California surrounded by his wife and daughters on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019 at the age of 86. He will always be remembered as kind and friendly with personal integrity and a sense of humor.
Charlie was born on June 21, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois to Ida Lamb and George Armstrong. He graduated from Decatur H.S. '51 where he was known as "Chiz" and played basketball, ran track, served in Student Government, and was selected to attend American Legion's Boys State. Charlie loved his Decatur classmates and attended several class reunions through the years. He attended his freshman year of college at Millikin University in Decatur where he played basketball and ran track. Charlie moved to San Diego, California the summer after his freshman year and enrolled at San Diego Community College where he played basketball and graduated with an Associate degree in Social Studies. Then he served in the U. S. Army with pride during the Cold War period. He was stationed in Germany at Dachau, the former concentration camp which became a U.S. Army base after liberation. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for four years upon his return to California to complete his Bachelor's degree, teaching credential, and Master's degree in Physical Education from San Diego State University. He later earned a Counseling Credential and an Administrative Credential as well. Charlie worked at Lennox High School and the Centinela Union High School District in Los Angeles County for over 30 years as a P.E. teacher, department chair, athletic director, Associated Student Government director, counselor, and assistant principal. He coached cross-country, basketball, and track at the high school for many years. After he retired, he worked part-time for Keenan and Associates as a retirement counselor helping school teachers and other civil servants like police officers choose an option and plan their retirement.
Charlie and his wife moved to Valencia, CA in 1987. He continued to work part-time as a retirement counselor and spent most of his time on the tennis court in the Valencia Summit or working out at a local gym. Charlie enjoyed eating out, traveling, visiting his daughters and grandchildren, and staying in touch with former classmates, colleagues, students, and athletes he had coached. Charlie was a beloved husband, father; grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Edel Alonso; daughter, Delyse Henning (spouse Martin) of Arlington, Virginia; daughter Danica Everett (spouse Peter) of Auckland, New Zealand; grandchildren, Colton, Brennan, Aiden, Trevor, Melissa, and Amanda; brother, John Armstrong (spouse June) of Carmel, CA; sister, Maryann Hansen of Charleston, SC; sister-in-law, Dr. Ana I. Dwork of Valencia, CA; nieces and nephews: Ellen, Rebecca, Beth, Margaret, Nicholas, Andrea, and Jonathan; and great grand-nieces/nephews.
Charlie's ashes will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with military honors at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, California.