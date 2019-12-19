|
Chrissie Ann MacLeod, 82, was reunited with the Lord on December 8th, 2019. Chrissie was born to Duncan and Agnes Cormack on August 5, 1937 in Los Angeles, California. She is survived by her husband Herbert, sons Duncan, John, and Kyle, and six grandchildren.
Chrissie graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles in 1955. She went on to receive her bachelor's and master's degree from Los Angeles State College. She then obtained her teaching credential and worked as an elementary school teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District before starting her family. Chrissie married Herbert MacLeod and they moved to Newhall, California where they raised their three children. They were happily married, enjoyed traveling and golfing together at their Palm Desert getaway, and would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary next month.
Chrissie treasured her parents and cared for her mother Agnes for most of her adult life. Chrissie's legacy is her beautiful family and grandchildren, Dannah, Gracie, Joshua, Benjamin, Devyn and Delaney. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life.
She will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother and whose greatest passion was helping others. She was a devout Christian and actively led her Christian Women's and Sorority Organizations. She painted, played piano, loved music and animals and always thanked God for her blessings-- praising him for all the love and support she was blessed with throughout her life.
A Memorial Service honoring her life will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28 at 1:00 pm at Eternal Valley Chapel, 23287 N. Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 91321.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the animal shelter or rescue organization of your choice.