Christian was born on November 4, 1967 in Glendale California and passed away in Salinas on May 4, 2020.
He grew up in Santa Clarita California and attended Sky Blue Mesa Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, Saugus High School, and attended Glendale City College majoring in Culinary Arts.
He worked as a Chef for Southern Pacific Railroad and also for the National Parks Service at Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, as well as the Monterey Bay Aquarium. He was a volunteer navigator for the Salinas Valley Transportation Services department at the time of his death.
Christian is survived by his brother Joseph from Redondo Beach, a sister Noelle from Valley Village, his parents Anthony and Sharon Natoli of Agua Dulce, and by three nieces and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, and because Christian loved nature, donations may be sent to the Yellowstone Park Foundation. Christian will be interned in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills.