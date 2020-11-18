Clara Johnson, loving wife to Ken Johnson has passed away after contracting Covid.

She was born in Wisconsin and after High School moved to California and settled in Santa Clarita.



Clara worked at the Egg Plantation for many years being a customer favorite and catching the eye of her husband to be, Ken. Last year prior to Covid Clara returned to her home town to visit family and tour her childhood home. She was active in her Calimesa church and made numerous friends in her neighborhood activity club. Clara will be missed by all who knew her.



She was adored by her surviving husband of 17 years, three children, numerous grandchildren as well as great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



