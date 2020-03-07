Home

Clarice L (Curry) Roland


1929 - 2020
Clarice L (Curry) Roland Obituary
Clarice L. (Curry) Roland, 90, of Northridge, California, wife of Kenneth R. Roland, passed away in Saugus, California on March 3, 2020 with her family by her side.
Clarice was born in Gloucester, MA on April 30, 1929, the daughter of the late John H. and M. Blanche (Doyle) Curry.
A gifted artist and pianist, Clarice will be remembered for her kind and gentle ways, her sunny disposition, and her love of animals.
In addition to her husband, Kenneth, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage in June, Clarice is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Gary Thompson of Canyon Country, CA. She leaves behind three beloved grandchildren: Colleen E. Burbank and Brian R. Burbank, both of Seattle, WA and Thomas W. Burbank of Canyon Country, CA; nephew, Stuart Martin of Valencia, CA, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Roland of Gloucester, MA.
Clarice was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Martha Roland.
Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any contributions be made in her memory to the .
