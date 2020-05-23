|
Clark Edward Klingler was born in Bellevue, Iowa on March 22, 1936 to Irvin R Klingler and Emily A (Berendes) Klingler. He passed away on May 9, 2020 in Alta Loma, California at the age of 84 from complications of Alzheimer's. Clark grew up in Oskaloosa, IA where he graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1955. He moved with a friend to California before he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958. He did his basic training at Ft Hood, TX, and mechanic training at Ft Knox, KY before being transferred to Grafenwöhr, Germany where he served 2 years on active duty. He returned to the U.S. to serve in the Army Reserves.
In Los Angeles, CA he got a job with Pacific Bell where he worked for 35 years. Clark met Judith Marie Gilpin while both worked at PacBell, they married on April 22, 1967, and moved to Glendale. Clark went back to school and graduated from LA City College in 1970. The same year he and Judy moved to a new community in Valencia, CA where they bought a house and raised their two daughters. Clark was an active parishioner at OLPH Catholic Church, participated in the Knights of Columbus, and the SCV Computer Club. He volunteered at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, annually at the SBC Senior Golf Classic, and later at the California Speedway. Clark and Judy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just seven months before she passed away. He loved acting as a tour guide for family and friends who visited from out of town. He was an avid bowler, card player, gardener, and traveler. Clark always shared a wide smile, a warm handshake, and was known to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever it was needed.
He is survived by his daughters Ann (Mark) Sherfey and Barbara (Carlos) Ortiz both of Alta Loma CA, sister Judy (Ted) Smith of Oskaloosa IA, six grandchildren, four nephews and a niece.
Due to the current social distancing restrictions a private service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pomona, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in his memory to the .