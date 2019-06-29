Home

Christ Lutheran Church Elca
25816 Tournament Rd
Valencia, CA 91355
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
25816 North Tournament Road
Valencia, CA
Clifford Harry Grassel


1925 - 2019
Clifford Harry Grassel Obituary
Clifford Harry Grassel of Santa Clarita, CA went to be with our Lord on May 27, 2019, Memorial Day. Clifford was born June 5, 1925, formerly of Brookline, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Survived by daughters, Linda (Don) and Lisa (Jeff), of Santa Clarita, CA, and son, Ken, of North Hollywood, CA; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sibling, Ron Grassel. Preceded in death by wife, Rose; siblings: Norman, Ed, Dorothy,Marie, Ethel, Alma, Frank.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am July 27, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 North Tournament Road, Valencia, CA 91355 and ashes scattered at sea the following day.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, serving the family.
