Clifford Harry Grassel of Santa Clarita, CA went to be with our Lord on May 27, 2019, Memorial Day. Clifford was born June 5, 1925, formerly of Brookline, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Survived by daughters, Linda (Don) and Lisa (Jeff), of Santa Clarita, CA, and son, Ken, of North Hollywood, CA; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sibling, Ron Grassel. Preceded in death by wife, Rose; siblings: Norman, Ed, Dorothy,Marie, Ethel, Alma, Frank.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am July 27, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 North Tournament Road, Valencia, CA 91355 and ashes scattered at sea the following day.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, serving the family.