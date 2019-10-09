|
Clyde A. Bragdon Jr. passed away peacefully on the morning of October 5th, 2019, in San Bernardino County.
He was born July 20th, 1929, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Clyde Albert Bragdon and Susan Lillian Bragdon, and raised as a young man on Horse Hill Farm in Norway, Maine. Clyde later resided in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and several other communities on the east coast. At the age of 17, he had his mother write a letter to allow him to join the U.S. Navy, where he served from 1946-1952. That same year Clyde embarked on the beginnings of an accomplished career as a Fireman with the City of Glendale for four years. During the next decade, he served the Los Angeles County Fire Department in multiple positions and simultaneously earned his certificate in fire administration, and eventually a Bachelor of Science at USC in 1963, all while raising five boys. During his tenure with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Clyde worked his way up through the ranks, eventually achieving the top position of County Forester, Fire Warden and Fire Chief serving from 1977-1984. On New Year's Eve of 1978, Clyde made a cameo appearance as himself as Fire Chief in the fictional television series, Emergency! In April of 1984, Clyde was personally nominated by President Reagan and eventually sworn in as Administrator of the U.S. Fire Administration / Federal Emergency Management Agency following a unanimous Senate confirmation in June. Clyde and his wife Dahlia moved east, to Frederick, Maryland, located between his Washington D.C. office and the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg. Clyde served a total of seven years until April of 1990, where he resigned under the administration of President George H. W. Bush. Clyde and Dahlia returned to California, eventually retiring in the mountain community of Big Bear, where Dahlia had a lifetime of association with their family cabin. Also, at the time, Dahlia's twin brother Leeland and his wife Dorothy resided there. After his White House days, Clyde continued to lend his expertise as a consultant for consumer fire safety products, continuing his legacy of protecting and saving lives.
During his retirement, Clyde enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and his family on and off the mountain. He loved spending hours working their home and yard, planting colorful flowers, and general upkeep. He was a collector of cars, and proudly owned a Model A truck and a Model A Coupe. Clyde was unconditionally always doing for others and was the patriarch and pillar of the Bragdon family. Clyde and Dahlia also both enjoyed the companionship of their many dogs and cats over the years. He had a keen sense of humor that would keep you on your toes and an infectious laugh. During the holiday season, Clyde had a particular affinity for Christmas candies and cookies.
Clyde suffered his biggest heartbreak when the love of his life Dahlia passed in the fall of 2009. Today, he is survived by his five sons Craig, Randy (Dianna), Scott, Casey (Tammy), Kelly, ten grandchildren, and thirteen greatgrandchildren. He was loved by his family and highly regarded and respected by a host of friends, neighbors, and colleagues.
Services for Clyde will be held on Saturday, October 12th, at 12:00 pm in the main ballroom of The Lodge at Big Bear Lake, located at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake CA 92315. Immediately following, a Celebration of life will be hosted at Clyde's residence located at 2474 Oak Lane, Big Bear CA, 92314.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local veteran's in the name of Clyde A. Bragdon Jr.