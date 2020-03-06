|
Connie Emmons, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
She was born on April 20, 1934 in Detroit, MI. She was an active and athletic girl who loved playing at Chandler Park with her brother Guy and spending summers in Marietta, OH with her grandparents and many cousins. She went to Southeastern High School where she played basketball and was an excellent student. Connie attended Wayne State University in Detroit where she met and married her college sweetheart Robert Emmons. She was popular and pretty in college, enjoying activities with her sorority and traveling to Florida for spring break. In her junior year, she was voted Homecoming Queen as well as Dream Girl of Phi Kappa Alpha. After college, Connie and Robert had two children, Brad and Cathy and then moved to San Francisco, CA where Christopher, was born. The family later moved to the San Fernando Valley in Southern CA. Connie was a teacher then a stay at home mom, volunteering in the classroom and the school library. After she and Robert divorced, she returned to college to earn her master's degree in library science at USC. Connie was a librarian for 20 years in the Los Angeles Unified School District including Patrick Henry Junior High and Monroe High School. She was a dedicated librarian who loved her work. After retiring at age 75, Connie enjoyed going to her grandchildren's soccer and volleyball games where she was always cheering them on. She loved to read, complete crossword puzzles (especially the Sunday puzzle in the New York Times), discuss politics, and spend time with her family. When Connie suffered a stroke in 2017, she moved with her daughter and son-in-law to Port Charlotte, FL. She was generous in mind and spirit and donated too many charities throughout her life.
Connie is survived by her brother Guy Burton (Zita), sons Bradley Thomas Emmons (Nora) of Murfreesboro, TN and Christopher Robert Emmons (Mary Ann) of Boise, ID, daughter Cathy Lynne Kudroshoff (Tim), her grandchildren Sean Emmons (Chelsea), Dinah Emmons, Ivy Emmons, Anna Phillips (Matt), Jack Kudroshoff, Sarah Emmons, and her surrogate granddaughter Tiffany Carpenter, her great-grandchildren Holland Emmons, Matilda Emmons, and Timmy Phillips, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Habitat for Humanity, or .