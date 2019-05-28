Dale Duncan, long time resident of Canyon Country, passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Lynwood California, Dale enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. Following the completion of his enlistment, Dale met and married the love of his life Edith Lillian Cook of Bell Gardens CA. Seeking fresh air and open space to raise a family, Dale and Edie moved to the Forrest Park area of Canyon Country in 1959. There they remained happily married until Edie's death in 2017.Dale was well known for his easygoing live for the day spirit and storytelling.



He was a loving father to his three children Doug, Dave (who precedes him in death), and Dena Sims who resides in Waynesboro, Virginia. Dale also leaves behind son-in-law Steve Sims, daughter-in-law Arlyn Duncan, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



A celebration of Life Service will be held at their Canyon Country residence where they hosted countless celebrations throughout the years.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SCV Senior Center.