United States Navy Seaman Apprentice Daniel "Danny" Bennett passed away on January 18 in Saugus. He was 20 years old.
Bennett is survived by his mother Rachel Stevenson, father Brett Bennett, step-father Paul Stevenson, step-mother Claire Bennett, sisters Katie Hill and Kristin Sterling, brother-in-law Lincoln Sterling, step-sister Lisa Stevenson, step-brother Morgan Stevenson, maternal grandmother Sarah Jane Campbell, paternal grandparents, Duane and Karen Bennett, Aunt Shari Bennett, and uncle Christopher Bennett.
He loved the outdoors, camping, rock climbing, fishing and basketball. He played the electric guitar, snowboarded and climbed Kilmanjaro - literally reaching mountaintops in his too-short time on Earth.
Danny most loved spending time with his friends and family and he was loved deeply by those around him.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Blair Campbell "Papa" and Danny's ashes will be interred next to Papa at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall. The funeral will be at 2 pm on the 31st of January at Eternal Valley and a celebration of life will be Feb 1, details and location to follow and all are welcome at both.