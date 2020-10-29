Darlene Zans, 85, of Valencia, California passed away on October 7, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer.



Darlene was born in Long Beach, California on October 28, 1934 to Violet and Carl Morgan. She graduated from Pomona High School in 1952, and Cal State Fullerton in 1958. Darlene married her soulmate, Don Zans, shortly after her graduation from high school. They were married for 60 years before Don preceded her in death. She lived in Saugus for many years before moving to Powder Springs, Georgia where she resided for 25 years before returning to Valencia 7 years ago.



Darlene was a teacher who taught in the Walnut, Saugus and Palmdale school districts. In Palmdale it was her great honor to become a reading specialist. Darlene loved arts and crafts, painting, upholstering and was an avid reader. In her later years, she was a member of the Senior Center's Silvertone Choir. She enjoyed singing and treasured the friendships she made there.



She is survived by her son, Don Zans; daughter-in-law, Linda Wright; grandson, Schuyler Zans. Due to current health restrictions, a private service will be held at Eternal Valley on October 31, 2020. Darlene's family would like to thank her caregivers and friends who supported her throughout her illness.



