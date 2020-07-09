It is with deep sorrow and sadness I am announcing the death of David Daniel Yamer, age 82. Born on April 16, 1938 to parents Thaddeus and Mary Yamer in Springfield Massachusetts. David died peacefully at home, on June 21, 2020 after being given last rights by our local priest. David is survived by his loving partner of 48 years, Michael Wilson, a retired R.N his only heir, and their God daughter and her husband and children. David worked in the hospitality industry until his retirement in 1992. He has been active since collecting donations of clothing and essentials for Disabled Veterans and assisting the disadvantaged where ever he found a need, once even giving the coat off his back to an elderly man he found cold and begging for handouts in a local parking lot. David had a kindness about him that was felt by all he met in life as he encouraged others to assist those in need that surround us daily. It was David's and Michael's request that there be no memorial services to mark his passing. Instead his hope was that those you are able, or wish, to honor his memory donate to their local shelters and food banks to aid and assist those living among us that have fallen on hard times or are in need of some kind assistance to make their lives tolerable and better.

David will truly be missed by all the lives he has touched and the world is a bit brighter for his having lived.

